Fredric W. Prill, age 82, of Aurora, passed away on May 9, 2019 in Aurora. He was born on October 1, 1936 in LaGrange, Indiana to Harold and Mildred Prill. Fred lived with his wife Erma, in Aurora and North Aurora, from 1962 to 2006 then moved to LaGrange, Indiana prior to moving to North Port, Florida in 2011. Erma passed away in December of 2018 so Fred moved back to Aurora to be near his family. Fred and Erma were members of New Hope Community Church in North Port and Living Hope Church in North Aurora.Fred is survived by his daughter Kara (Joseph) Gaffino of Aurora, IL; two granddaughters Lauren (Josh) Gaffino of Rochester, MN and Mollie Gaffino of Aurora, IL; step-grandsons Kyle Vocelka of Chicago, IL and Luc (Chelsea) Vocelka of Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law Helen Prill of Wolcotteville, IN; three nieces Page Gehrke of Suquamish, WA, Michelle (Dave) Chrisman of LaGrange, IN, and Kay (Steve) Heller of Wolcotteville, IN; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Erma Prill; daughter Deanne and son in-law Mark Vocelka, who both passed away in 2012; his mother Mildred Prill; brother Michael Prill; two nephews Vance Gehrke and Craig Prill; sister-in-laws and brothers-in-laws Lela, Bob, Patsy and her husband Lloyd. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Living Hope Church, 405 W State St, North Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org or the Fox Valley Festival Chorus www.foxvalleyfc.org/donate in Fred's memory. Funeral services were entrusted to The Daleiden Mortuary.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Fred's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 12, 2019
