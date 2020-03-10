|
Gail I. Wagner, 80, of Aurora, passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born January 23, 1940. Visitation will take place from 3-7 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Her funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to read the complete obituary or to sign the guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2020