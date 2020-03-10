Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
Lincoln Memorial Park
675 Rt. 30
Aurora, IL
Gail I. Wagner

Gail I. Wagner Obituary
Gail I. Wagner, 80, of Aurora, passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born January 23, 1940. Visitation will take place from 3-7 P.M. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Her funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to read the complete obituary or to sign the guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2020
