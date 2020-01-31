Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Capron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Gee Capron


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry Gee Capron Obituary
Garry Gee Capron, 68, of Sheridan, IL passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. He was born December 11, 1951 in Kankakee, IL, the son of Hershel and Lorene (Turner) Capron. He was employed as a Quality Engineer at Caterpillar for over 20 years. Enjoyed auto racing, motorcycle racing, football and being a true Mr. Fix-it around the house. Garry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lenora; 2 brothers, his twin brother, Larry (Rick Thies) Capron and Rev. Tom (Dian) Capron. Garry is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. For more information visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com or call 630-897-1196.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -