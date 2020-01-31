|
|
Garry Gee Capron, 68, of Sheridan, IL passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. He was born December 11, 1951 in Kankakee, IL, the son of Hershel and Lorene (Turner) Capron. He was employed as a Quality Engineer at Caterpillar for over 20 years. Enjoyed auto racing, motorcycle racing, football and being a true Mr. Fix-it around the house. Garry is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lenora; 2 brothers, his twin brother, Larry (Rick Thies) Capron and Rev. Tom (Dian) Capron. Garry is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. For more information visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com or call 630-897-1196.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 31, 2020