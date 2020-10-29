1/2
Gary A. Bedow
1948 - 2020
Gary A. Bedow, 72, of Aurora, passed away on October 26, 2020. He was born August 5, 1948 in Chicago to the late James and Jean Bedow.

Gary worked at Tootsie Roll Industries for eighteen years as the Payroll Manager. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Linda (nee FitzSimons); dear father of Kristin (Kenneth) Howard; adoring grandfather of Gavin, Kate, Megan, Hailey and Payton; loving brother to Guy and Grant; fond uncle to Ashley, Brent, Jeffrey, Scott and Gina.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove. The funeral home will adhere to the current Covid restrictions in the State of Illinois, which allows 25 or less guests at a time. Masks must be worn at all times.

For further information, please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
