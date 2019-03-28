Age 75 of South Wayne, WI, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Gary Pearson passed away on March 26th at the age of 75 from Leukemia. He spent his last days as he wanted, at home on the farm with his family. He leaves behind Kathy Pearson, his wife of 43 years, his sister, Eileen, sons Kevin and Jeffrey, his grandchildren Joseph, Joshua, Justine, Breanna and Caden, daughter-in-law, Michelle, and loving aunts and cousins. He was preceded by his father, Gustav Pearson, and his mother, Lillian (Miller) Pearson. Gary was a good friend and neighbor to many during his life and his family was grateful for their support in the weeks and months preceding his death. Gary was a Navy veteran and served on the USS Mountrail APA 213 in the blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was recently happily reunited with an old friend and navy shipmate, Bill Sumner. He was born at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Aurora, Illinois in 1943 and raised on a farm on what is now Fermilab. After the military, he became a union pipefitter in Pipefitters Local 597. At age 54, Gary retired from the union and he and Kathy moved to Wisconsin to fulfill his dream of being a farmer. He lived the remainder of his days doing what he loved most, raising cattle and teaching his grandchildren about nature and farming. Gary was a faithful man given to daily prayer. He was there for everyone in his life. He had a big heart and was always there with help, advice and aid. Those who knew him, loved him. Those who loved him, will miss him forever. At Gary's request, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Memorials are suggested in Gary's name to the Monroe Clinic Hospice, 515 22nd Avenue, Monroe, WI 53566. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary