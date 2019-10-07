|
Gary B. Finnell 64 of Earlville, IL passed away October3, 2019 at Rush Medical Ctr. Chicago. He was born on November 13, 1954 to Albert Finnell and Betty Winebaugh. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, he worked and retired from Seal Master bearing Co. After retirement he worked for many years at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Aurora, which was a big part of his life.
He is survived by his children Jason (Angie) Finnell, Christina ( Brian ) Gottberg and Cassie ( Clay ) Jones. Step mother Patricia Finnell. 3 sister; Sherry (Clint) Brookner, Candy Mick and Lisa Finnell, 3 Brothers; David, Paul and Chris Finnell, 2 step sisters; Debra Zimmerman and Susan ( Jerry ) Morganflash and 6 precious grandchildren Morgan Sisson, Brennan Finnell, Jordan , Ashton Finnell , and Jayla and Jace Jones. He also leaves behind several niece's nephews and many friends. He is preceded in Death by his father Albert Finnell and mother Betty Winebaugh and his brother Terry Ness and his pet dog Chica.
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday October 9, 2019 with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. at the Beverage Family Funeral Home 104 Terry St. sandwich, IL. Military Honors will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe be made at www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 7, 2019