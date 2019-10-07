Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Finnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Finnell


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Finnell Obituary
Gary B. Finnell 64 of Earlville, IL passed away October3, 2019 at Rush Medical Ctr. Chicago. He was born on November 13, 1954 to Albert Finnell and Betty Winebaugh. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, he worked and retired from Seal Master bearing Co. After retirement he worked for many years at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Aurora, which was a big part of his life.

He is survived by his children Jason (Angie) Finnell, Christina ( Brian ) Gottberg and Cassie ( Clay ) Jones. Step mother Patricia Finnell. 3 sister; Sherry (Clint) Brookner, Candy Mick and Lisa Finnell, 3 Brothers; David, Paul and Chris Finnell, 2 step sisters; Debra Zimmerman and Susan ( Jerry ) Morganflash and 6 precious grandchildren Morgan Sisson, Brennan Finnell, Jordan , Ashton Finnell , and Jayla and Jace Jones. He also leaves behind several niece's nephews and many friends. He is preceded in Death by his father Albert Finnell and mother Betty Winebaugh and his brother Terry Ness and his pet dog Chica.

Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday October 9, 2019 with visitation beginning at 5 p.m. at the Beverage Family Funeral Home 104 Terry St. sandwich, IL. Military Honors will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe be made at www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beverage Family Funeral Home
Download Now