I can still remember those long rambling conversation we had-- sharing your bedroom, when I would stop by to visit the family from my wanderings. Goodbye Gary. Rest in peace brother.
Tom
Gary Francis Sherman, 68, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, IL, with his daughter Amanda by his side.
He was born Feb. 20, 1952 to Francis and Suzanne (Schwickert) Sherman.
He is survived by his wife Janet (Moore), his beloved children Jennifer (Kelly) Byrne, Amanda, Adam and Francis Eric Sherman, his grand-daughters Millicent Sherman and Livia Byrne. His mother Suzanne Jennings, brothers Don (Tina) and Jim (Lynda) Sherman, sisters Diane (Robert) Ries and Mari (Greg) Kluber. He is also survived by his step-siblings Lynn Reidel, Diane, Tom, David, Susan and Mark Jennings.
He is preceded in death by his father Francis Sherman, brother Jeffrey and step-father Leon Jennings.
Gary attended Holy Angels Catholic grade school, Aurora West High School and was employed at Seal Master Bearing. Gary will always be remembered playing outside with his kids, frisbee and canoeing, singing along to the oldies, his poetry, science fiction , working on machinery and smoking his pipe.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life with be celebrated at a later date and will be announced in the Aurora Beacon. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For the guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
Published in Beacon News on May 31, 2020.