Or Copy this URL to Share

February 20, 1952 - May 24, 2020



A private funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at Annunciation BVM Church in Aurora at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB will officiate. Burial at Marywood Cemetery immediately following.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life from 1 to 3 p.m. at Aurora Turners Club. Due to Covid-19 pandemic procedure face mask and social distancing are required.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store