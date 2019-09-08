|
|
Gary G. Grommon, age 75 of Aurora, IL, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Born September 1, 1944 to George and Henrietta (nee Lipscomb) Grommon, he was raised in Naperville, IL, attending Naperville Central High School. He served in the U.S. Army where, while stationed in Savanna, IL, he met future wife Linda Martin. He and Linda were married on May 22, 1965. The couple returned to Naperville to start a family and Gary started work as a farmer with his Father and Brother. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda of Savanna, IL and his daughter Dawn Grommon of Naperville; his sister Dona (James) Stewart, brother Richard (Peggy) Grommon, both of Naperville; and Sister-in-Law Kathy Biasi of Lake Geneva, WI along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark Grommon, and grand puppy Charlie.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 10:00 a.,m. until 12:00 noon at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive Naperville. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Wheatland Cemetery, 104th & Naperville/Plainfield Rd. Naperville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Info 630 922 9630. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 8, 2019