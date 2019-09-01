|
Gary J Watts of Oswego, IL, born October 23, 1951 danced into the next life at the young age of 67 years on August 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his father John Watts and mother Louise Watts. His legacy lives on in his wife of 47 years, Karen (Andree) Watts, his daughter Jennifer Watts (Sally Hines), son Zachary Watts, brother Jeffery Watts (Joyce), sister Julie Kaschak (Mark) as well as many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Gary never met a stranger, even groundhogs loved his humor and infectious laugh. His philosophy was if you cannot find what you're looking for, go buy another; seven hacksaws are required to complete a tool chest. He held fast to the theory "You've got to live, live, live! Life is a banquet."
September 4, 2019, Gary's life with be celebrated at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY at 1801 S Douglas Rd in Oswego, IL 60506 beginning at 3pm with a short memorial service at 6:30pm. Memoriams may be directed to the family to be split among causes dear to Gary's heart. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 1, 2019