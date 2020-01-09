Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
(815) 498-2363
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
13160 West Route 34
Somonauk, IL 60552
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Heth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Heth


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Heth Obituary
Gary L. Heth, 64, of Leland, IL passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 6, 1955 in Aurora, IL the son of Charles and Mildred (Bonnin) Heth. He married Marcia K. Brown on April 12, 1975 in Aurora, IL. Gary worked for Elgin Industries in Elgin, IL. He enjoyed camping, was a die- hard Bears Fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Marcia; his children, Stacy Heth, her twin, Stephanie (Daryll) Adams, and Jeffrey Heth; five grandchildren, Ashley, Chad, Alanna, Sara, and Bailey; three great grandchildren, Rowan, Miami, Rhyson, and one more due in May; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Susan Heth, and three brothers.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home 13160 W. RT 34 ~

Box 404 Somonauk, IL 60552 (815) 498-2363
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -