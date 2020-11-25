Gayle D. Cather, age 97, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Gayle is survived by his son, James Cather and his fiancé Stacy Davies; grandson, Greg (Chayse) Cather; brother, Frank (Marlene) Haefelin; nieces and nephews, Michelle, Aubrey, Evelyn, Abby, Baylin, Brian, Colette, Corey, Mike, Craig, Bruce, Andrea, Arlen, Michael, Anne, Debbie and Kim. Others that were special in his life were Dorthy Weiss, Irv Collins and all the friends from Oswego and the Good Shepherd Methodist Church where Gayle served as a Deacon and attended his whole life.



Gayle was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (Haeflin) Cather; and his other grandson, Colton Cather. Gayle was the last of his 10 siblings, Winston, Cyril, Monette, Muriel, Gerald, Bernice, Ila, Delmas, Doris and Nona, all who passed before him.



Gayle was born February 17, 1923 to Harry and Fannie Cather. He was raised on a small farm with his younger siblings where they raised fruits, vegetables, trees and shrubs which were used for food and way of income. Gayle enjoyed fishing in the lakes, streams and rivers in the area and also trapped and hunted while growing up in Oswego. He loved baseball, boxing and football most of all and would go and watch his grandsons play sports growing up. He loved to travel out west and east for vacation and to visit family. Wisconsin was a regular visit for camping, fishing and site seeing for him and family members.



Gayle was a WWII veteran serving in the Pacific Theater along with his brother Delmas, while his brothers Gerald and Cyril served in the European Theater. Winston served in the Navy shortly after the war was over. Gayle worked at and retired from Lyon Metal in Aurora for 46 years.



Services will be held privately by the family. Inurnment at a later date at Pierce Cemetery in Oswego, IL.





