Gene A. Nunnally, 72, of Aurora, passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at his home. He was born January 23, 1947 in Holly Springs, MS the son of the late Mark and Connie (Sanderson) Nunnally.
Visitation will be held Wednesday 2-8 p.m. August 7, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services and Interment will take place in Kansas City, MO. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 4, 2019