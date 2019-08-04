Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Nunnally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene A. Nunnally


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene A. Nunnally Obituary
Gene A. Nunnally, 72, of Aurora, passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at his home. He was born January 23, 1947 in Holly Springs, MS the son of the late Mark and Connie (Sanderson) Nunnally.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 2-8 p.m. August 7, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral services and Interment will take place in Kansas City, MO. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now