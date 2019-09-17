|
Gene Allen Johnson, 87, of Newark passed Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. Gene was born September 9, 1932 in Sandwich to Russell & Charlotte (Bromeland) Johnson. He was joined in marrige to Elizabeth "Liz" Ann Hutchings on August 16, 1952 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris. Elizabeth passed December 21, 2012. Gene had been a lifelong grain & livestock farmer in Newark and retired in 2006. He honorably served from 1952 – 1954 in the Army as Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Newark Lutheran Church and had served on the board of the Newark Farmers Grain Co-Op. He is survived by his daughter, Terry Sue Read of Yorkville; his two sons, Timothy (Rebecca) Johnson of Yorkville, Tod Johnson of Newark; six grandchildren; Nicholas (Jessica) Johnson, Scott (Morgan) Johnson, Stephanie Johnson, Tara (Chad) Messersmith, Russell (Rebecca) Read, Tina (Jim) Rosenberger; six great grandchildren, Ravin Read, Hailey Messersmith, Hope Messersmith, Hadley Johnson, Blake Rosenberger, Levi Rosenberger; a sister, Jackie Dimmick of St. Louis, MO.; two brothers, Ronald (Marge) Johnson of Morris and Wilbur (Sharon) Johnson of Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Elizabeth and a son in-law Russell Read.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Newark Lutheran Church fellowship hall. The funeral service will be held at the Newark Lutheran Church at 10:00 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Cliff Hoper officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Morris. Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd in Newark, phone 815-695-5131 or visit www.dunnfamilyfunerlhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 17, 2019