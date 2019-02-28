Gene McDowell, age 82, of Oswego, IL peacefully passed away with his family by his side at his residence on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born June 6, 1936 in Aurora, IL, the son of the late Hank and Sallie nee Gillow McDowell. Gene proudly served his country in the US Navy. Following his service, Gene worked for 60 years as owner of McDowell Truck Parts in Oswego, IL. In his spare time, Gene was an avid reader, boater, and fisherman. He loved to travel (especially to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico), and had an extensive train collection, which he displayed in his "train room." He also was a member of the Aurora Moose Lodge 400 and always made time for morning coffee with his close friends.He is survived by his wife of 33 years Marcia, children Virginia Strukel of KY, Marianne (Terry Miller) McDowell of Yorkville, IL, Kenneth (Ellen) Kubitz of Elburn, IL, Tammy (Teak) Wheeler of Oswego, IL, grandchildren Adam and Matt Strukel, Alex and Jake Kubitz, Eli, Logan, Sam, and Makenna Wheeler, sister-in-law Barbara Sage of AL, nephews Michael (Pegeen) Sage, Tim Sage and his beloved cat Pete.He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Milton Sage.A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until a funeral service with military honors at 1:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Oswego Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Northwestern Cancer Center, P.O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary