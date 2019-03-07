It is with great sadness that the family of Geneva Willis (Mama "G") announces her passing on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 72 years. She was born to Luther Ledford and Effie Gentry in Centerville Alabama on August 13, 1946. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents Luther Ledford and Effie Gentry, spouse Ozell Willis Sr., brother Percy Brown, son Byron White, great-granddaughter Bralynn Miller. Survived by her 6 children, Eudora Bryant, William (Vanessa) White Sr., Ozell (Lennette) Smith, Ozell (Jevé) Willis Jr., Rodney (Kimberly) Willis, Derrick (Lamessa Anderson) Willis and adopted-son John Litt. She was affectionately known as "Gee Gee" "Grandma" & "Granny" and will be fondly remembered by her 25 grandchildren and 21.5 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her dearest friends Annie Sewell, Charline Randall and, Carol Tibbs and many others. Geneva started her journey with Christ at 6 years old by joining Sunday school to win the prize of a big "candy cane" and that ultimately led her mother and family to Christ as well. Geneva lived her life loving and serving the Lord. She was later ordained by Bishop Alvin Carter as an "Evangelist" of Prayer Outreach Church and ordained by Steven Price as "Mother of the Church" of Mt. Zion in Columbus OH. Geneva returned to school to earn her high school diploma with 2 of her sons and was an exemplary student graduating Valedictorian of the class of 1991 at Martin Luther King Academy.A Celebration of Geneva's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, viewing hours begin at 10 a.m. and funeral services following 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Prayer Outreach Deliverance Church, 2894 Dallas St., Gary, IN 46406. Interment Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Repast will be held at GNS 300 West 21st Street, Gary IN 46407To leave a condolence to the family please visit https://www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019