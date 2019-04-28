Genevieve F. Berg (Olson), 95, of Aurora passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Jennings Terrace. She was born August 21, 1923 to the late George and Ellabata (Vallum) Olson in Shabbona, Illinois on a farm about which she told many fond stories to her children and grandchildren over the years. She graduated from Shabbona High School in 1941 and then worked as the school secretary for 7 years. On January 3, 1948 she married Dale Theodore Berg at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lee, Illinois. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aurora and served many years as a Sunday school teacher, on the altar guild and a member of the Bethany Circle. She also assisted her husband in establishing Berg Electric, Batavia. Genevieve enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening. She was especially talented at baking pies and serving wonderful family dinners. She is survived by her children, Rita (Gary) Stuart of Glendora, California, Marcia (Phil) Speck of Aurora, Illinois, Daniel (Jenny) Berg of Prospect Heights, Illinois and Dena Berg of Woodstock, Illinois; 8 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren and a brother, Eugene Olson of Florida. Along with her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; brothers, George, Stanley, Harold, Vernon, Duane and sister, Dorothy Driscoll. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 12 PM until time of service 1 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Illinois 60506. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Genevieve and Dale T. Berg Scholarship Endowment Fund at https://www.communityfoundationfrv.org/profile/berg-scholarship/ To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary