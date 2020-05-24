97 formally from Montgomery IL passed away at Symphony at the Tillers Nursing Home Oswego IL May 19 2020. Genevieve was preceded in death by her grandson Bradford J. Cox and her husband Victor J. Bacidori. She is survived by her daughters Kaylynn Niggle (Florida), Victoria Bacidori (Ottawa IL.), Leeann Barbosa (Joe), Yorkville IL. and Deeann Cowan (Phil), Aurora IL. Grandchildren, Brian Cox (Leslie) Texas, Dylan Barbosa (Alexis) Leland, IL. Bryce Barbosa Yorkville IL. Robert Cowan Aurora IL. Genevieve was employed by Copley Hospital Aurora IL. where she worked as a nurses aide for 17 years. She was also a experienced quilter who quilted hundreds of baby blankets for many people over the years. Genevieve was a member of Our Lady Of Good Counsel catholic church in Aurora IL. A private burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Oswego IL. and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.





