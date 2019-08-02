|
Genevieve P. Sudges, 82 of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28 2019 at Bethany Health Care & Rehabilitation in DeKalb/Sycamore, IL. She was born March 9, 1937 in Chicago, IL
Genevieve graduated from Mundelein College in Chicago, IL and was a teacher's aide for East Aurora District 131 for 25 years retiring in 2002. She is a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association and Aurora Area Retired Teachers Association. Her second career began in 1994 as she worked part time for Lutheran Social Services then continued to work until 2012 as a compassionate care giver for Addus HomeCare. She will be fondly remembered for her fiercely independent nature, her incredible assortment of Christmas cookies and her greeting cards for every holiday-always delivered on time--and her ability to capture family memories on a film camera!
She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Daniel) Gibble of Sycamore, IL; son, John (Shelly) Sudges of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Ann (Brandon) Harnack, Katie Gibble, Sarah Gibble, Kyle Sudges, Jessica Sudges, Erik Hall; great granddaughter, Hadley Harnack; her brother, Tom (Nancy) Baldwin of Penn Valley, CA; nieces, Sharon, Suzanne, Jeanine and Michelle and nephew, Tommy all of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Baldwin; husband, Richard A. Sudges; son, Michael R. Sudges and brother, Father John F. Baldwin.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Corner of Lancaster and Hardin, Aurora, IL 60506. A private interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, P.O. Box 79163, Baltimore, MD 21279-0613.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019