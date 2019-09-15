Home

Geoffrey D. Way


1950 - 2019
Geoffrey D. Way Obituary
Geoffrey D. Way, 68, of Aurora, IL, passed away on September 9, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease, at his sister's home with her at his side. Geoffrey was born on December 1, 1950, in Waco, TX. His parents were Townsend L. Way and and Elsie W. Way. He is survived by his brother, T. Lawrence (Peggy) Way, Exton, PA, his sister, Lisa A. Way, Aurora, IL, his niece, Amanda A. Leech, Philadelphia, PA, his nephews, John A. (Kathryn) Leech , King of Prussia, PA, David L. Way, Narvon, PA, and Geoffrey A. (Tess) Way, Chester Springs, PA. Other survivors are his great-nieces, Avalon Leech, King of Prussia, PA, Evalyn Way, West Mount Airy, PA, and Lula Way, Chester Springs, PA, and his great nephews, Arthur Leech, King of Prussia, PA, and Finnen Way, Chester Springs, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his beautiful Jack Russell Terriers, Cracker, Eddie and Steve. There will be a small memorial service in West Chester, PA with his family at a later date. Those inclined may send donations to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
