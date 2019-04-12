George A. Huber, age 86, of Elburn, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 30, 1932 in Wayne Township, the son of John and Eva (Popp) Huber.George served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an installer for AT&T for 32 years and as a manager for Arthur Anderson Telecommunications for 17 years. George was a former commander of Legion Post 75 of Geneva and drove the Kane County Voter Mobile for many years. He enjoyed gardening and carpentry, however his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed.He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years Sally (Stuebinger); children Kathleen (Jon) Love of Geneva and Michael (Robin) of Elburn; grandchildren Emily Rose (Dan) Draeger, Katelyn Elizabeth, and William Andrew; great grandchild Makenzie; siblings William (Trudy), Joseph (Annette) of South Elgin; sister-in-law Angie; and many other dear relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John and Phillip.Funeral Prayers will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:45 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street, Geneva proceeding to St. Gall Catholic Church, 43W885 Hughes Road, Elburn for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 11:00 am with Father Christopher DiTomo, celebrant.Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva.Visitation will be held Monday, April 15 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a liturgical service at 7:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated.For information 630-232-8233 or email www.malonefh.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary