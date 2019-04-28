Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for George Drolsom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Drolsom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Drolsom Obituary
George Peter Drolsom, 84, died on April 6, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on March 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 04, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223 with a Reception to follow.A Reception will take place on July 27, 2019 at 2pm at 3980 E. Sandwich Rd. Sandwich IL, 60548. The family requests for friends to please bring your photos and memories to share.Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now