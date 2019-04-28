|
|
George Peter Drolsom, 84, died on April 6, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on March 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 04, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223 with a Reception to follow.A Reception will take place on July 27, 2019 at 2pm at 3980 E. Sandwich Rd. Sandwich IL, 60548. The family requests for friends to please bring your photos and memories to share.Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019