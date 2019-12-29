|
|
George Earl Gould, 88, of Batavia, IL. passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Batavia, Illinois. George was born on June 5, 1931, the son of George H. and Hannah (Hall) Gould. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth J. Wagner on June 23, 1956 in Aurora, IL.
George started driving trucks at age 15 delivering farm commodities (livestock and grain) to market. He drove 46 years retiring in 1992. In 1969, George joined the Lions club. Serving the visually and hearing impaired around the world through Lionism has been Gorge's passion for 50 years. Among his many Lions awards, are his Lions of Illinois Foundation (LIF) Fellow Laureate, numerous Melvin Jones Fellows, International President's Award, LIF Lifetime Service Award, and the North Aurora Lions Clubs Lifetime Service Award. He loved to help on Candy Days, Tootsie Pop Days, and visiting visually and hearing impaired children and adults throughout Illinois.
George also had time to pursue his lifetime passion of fishing. Each year, George and his buddies scheduled a fishing trip to Lake Erie.
George is survived by sisters in law Marge Stout, Lorraine Seavey, Donna Vining, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty (Elizabeth), three brothers in law, Harvey Seavy, Dale Stout, and Ken Vining.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at River Hills Memorial Park, 1650 S River St, Batavia, IL 60510.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in George's name may be made to Lions of Illinois Foundation,
www.lionsofillinoisfoundation.org or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 950 Hart Rd, Batavia, IL 60510.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 29, 2019