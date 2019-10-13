|
|
George G. "Gus" Billos, 70, of Aurora passed away at his home on October 11, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1949 in East Chicago, IN the son of George and Delores (McGowan) Billos. Gus was raised at Moose Heart and was always proud of his humble upbringing. He later went on to proudly serve his country with the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. Gus worked for the City of Aurora water/sewer department and retired after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He had a passion for fishing, cooking, gardening and he loved Karaoke, often impersonating Willie Nelson. He was a huge Chicago Bears Fan.
He is survived by his wife Diana Billos nee Brackett; children, Jennifer Cermak and Jeremy Billos; grandchildren, Sarah, Luke, Savannah, Samantha, and William Bivins and Payton Billos; sister, Cathy (the late Richard) Derks, mother and father in law, Sylvia and Robert Brackett, Sr.; brothers-in-law Robert (Patty) Brackett, Jr., Scott (Lori) Brackett, Steve (Christine) Brackett, and Barry (Anita) Brackett. He is also survived by many dear family, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother of his children, Debra Whitney and brother-in-law Mark Brackett.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral service will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the memorial home. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019