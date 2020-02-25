|
George J. Lape age 68 of Dixon died Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born Nov. 22, 1951 in Buffalo, NY the son of Robert B. and Olive F. (Karlson) Lape Sr. George was a LaSalle County Sheriff's Deputy and then worked at Rochelle Foods prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1971 to 1974. He married Linda Bryant July 9, 1970 in Marion, KY. She preceded him in death Dec. 15, 2004. George is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Kevin) Anderson of Amboy, Heather (Jake) Hilton of Durand, grandchildren Jeffery and Justin Walls, and Brody and Aurora Hilton; two sisters Tina (Paul) Fitzgerald of Mendota, Nellie (Harold) Collier of Lisle; three brothers Bob Lape of Tecumseh, MI, Rich Lape of Aurora, and Karl Lape of Lisle. He is also survived by his Life Partner Marilyn McElroy of Dixon. A celebration of life will be held Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the old NAPA building, 399 N Metcalf Ave. in Amboy. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 25, 2020