George Oros, 96 and formerly of Aurora, passed away peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019 in Pinellas Park, Florida. George was born December 21, 1922 to John & Elizabeth (Suta) Oros. George is survived by his daughter Sue (Joe) Kuhn and son Buzz (Dori) Oros. Grandchildren Troy Kluber, Andi (Adam) Graham, Adam (Nicole) Kuhn, Georgia (Tim) Kovanda and Carly Oros. Great grandchildren Edie, Piper, Henry, James and Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, wife Emily, and daughter Kathleen.
George was a jockey in his younger years from 1939-1942. Once retired from riding, he began his own successful tack and saddlery business, Oros Brothers Inc., in which he served the Chicagoland thoroughbred racing circuit. He owned and operated the business with his dearest side kick, his brother John. The business opened in 1949 and is still in operation by his son.
George was a World War II veteran and wore his hat proudly. He was able to take the Freedom flight to Washington D.C. to be honored with others from the Greatest Generation.
George was an avid golfer and fisherman, who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. George was affectionately called "Poppy" and was a very proud grandfather who loved his family deeply. George had a "sweet tooth" and seems to have passed that on to many of his family members. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial is being held in Pinellas Park, FL on December 21st, and a celebration of life golf outing will be held in June of 2020 in Aurora, Illinois.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 15, 2019