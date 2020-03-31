|
|
Georgene C. Millhouse, 78, of Aurora, IL, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born February 22, 1942 in Aurora, IL.
Georgene was employed as a Registered Nurse and later retired from Farmers Insurance after many years of devoted service.
She is survived by her husband of nearly fifty-seven years, Robert Millhouse; three children, Mark (Tammy) Millhouse, Marci (Paul) Cartee, Michael Millhouse; six grandchildren, Nicole (Doug) Hagerty, David (Renae) Millhouse, Stephen Cartee, Lauren Cartee, Genna Millhouse, Matthew Millhouse; three great grandchildren, Cody Millhouse, Faith Hagerty, Levi Hagerty; her sister-in-law, Linda Korody; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Melvina (Krekan) Korody; her brother, Michael Korody.
Arrangements were entrusted to THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
A memorial visitation and services will be announced at a later date, please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com for further information and where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Georgene's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Georgene's name may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105 Northfield, Illinois 60093.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2020