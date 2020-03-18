|
|
Georgia Beligratis, 92, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1927 in Greece.
Adhering to the rules of the Chicago Metropolitan, services will be private at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Memorials may be directed to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL 60504.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a completed obituary and to leave a condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 18, 2020