Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Service
Private
Lincoln Memorial Park

Georgia Beligratis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Beligratis Obituary
Georgia Beligratis, 92, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1927 in Greece.

Adhering to the rules of the Chicago Metropolitan, services will be private at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL 60504.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a completed obituary and to leave a condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -