Georgia E. Buccio (nee Tibbetts), age 85, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2004, formerly of Joliet, Lockport and Downers Grove, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. She was born on February 15, 1935 in Joliet, IL.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 3:00-5:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A celebration of Georgia's life will follow Friday, 5:00 PM in the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 17, 2020.