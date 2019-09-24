Home

Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church,
551 Boulder Hill Pass
Oswego,, IL
Gerald A. Buss


1931 - 2019
Gerald A. Buss Obituary
Gerald Allen Buss, age 88, of Oswego, IL, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1931 in Aurora, IL the son of the late Jacob & Viola nee Willwerth Buss.

Gerald was a Sr. MFG. Engineer for Steelcase, Inc. retiring in 1994. He served his country proudly in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, the Tiger Club, and the Oswego American Legion Post #675.

He is survived by his wife Astrid Ann nee Gerner Buss, whom he married on August 27, 1955 at St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church, Aurora, IL, his daughter Anne (Jerry) Fryrear of Oswego, three sons, Michael (Heidi) Buss of Batavia, Eric (Bonnie) Buss of Oswego, and Peter (Roseann) Buss of Plano, brother Fred Buss, also several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his daughter-in-law Beverly J nee Smith Buss, sister Joyce Rutherford and two brothers, Ken Buss & Bob Buss.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 604543.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL. Burial with military honors will be at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the Oswego American Legion Post #675, 19 W Washington St, Oswego, IL 60543.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 24, 2019
