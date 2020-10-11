1/
Gerald J. Ingels
1941 - 2020
Gerald J. Ingles, 79 of Big Rock, passed away Friday October 9, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville. He was born May 4, 1941 in Sandwich, IL the son of the late Howard and Irene (Henrich) Ingles.

Jerry graduated from Somonauk High School in 1959. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Hare on August 28, 1965. He retired from Methode Electronics in 2000. He enjoyed traveling, mountain hiking, gun collecting, nature, animals, history, and politics. His greatest love, however, was spending time with his wife and family. He was known for his compassion, generosity, and great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ingles; his son, Jeff (Karen) Ingles; his daughter, Jennifer (Josh) Reinert, and his grandchildren, Kailey Ingles, Dani Reinert, Luke Reinert, and Kati Reinert, and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles, Wayne (Edna) Henrich and Less (Catherine) Henrich; his cousin, Ann Henrich.

Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 followed by a private ceremony for immediate family at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Private Interment will take place at Sugar Grove Cemetery. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
