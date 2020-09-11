Gerald "Jerry" Theisen, age 79, of North Aurora, formerly of Virgil, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, September 8, 2020.
He was born November 24, 1940 in Aurora IL, to loving parents, Harry and Marie (Bohr) Theisen.
He is survived by three children: Margaret M. (Robert) Hemmerich, Michael R. (Janelle) Theisen and Christopher C. (Christine) Theisen; Eleven grandchildren: Kathryn (Pat) Frega and their children, Scarlett and Caroline; Nathaniel Hemmerich and his children, Gabe and Maya; Harry Hemmerich, Maddy Hemmerich, Jessica (Danny) Nelson and their family; Kaitlyn Wilson and her daughter Kaleigh; Alex Theisen, Ellie Theisen, Jake Theisen, Whitney Purvis and her children, Jaesen, Izabelle and Estella and Ashley Wilson; three siblings: Ray (Lee) Theisen, Richard (Maureen) Theisen, Fr. Kenneth Theisen O.S.B., of Marmion Abbey; sisters-in-law, Roseann Theisen and Mona Theisen; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a countryside of friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie Theisen, his wife, Susan Theisen, three brothers: Robert, Harry and Jim Theisen; two sisters: Doris Hanson and Sister M. Merina Theisen, S.S.S.F.; his in-laws, Chuck and Lorraine Sauber; brother-in-law, Paul Sauber and sister-in-law, Christine Zang;
(If you would like to attend the Mass, please make a reservation through the Blessed Sacrament website, www.blessedsacrament-na.org
. Attendance is first come, first serve, and will be limited to 75 attendees. Masks will be required to enter. For those not able to attend, the service will be streamed live at the same address.)
A Mass to celebrate his faith will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak St., North Aurora, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pastor of the church, Fr. Max Lasrado and Fr. Kenneth Theisen O.S.B. will concelebrate with interment to follow at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Virgil, IL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions towards masses in his name may be mailed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 801 Oak St., North Aurora, IL 60542 or Marmion Abbey at 1000 Butterfield Rd., Aurora, IL 60502. Tributes may also be forwarded left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com
where you can see Jerry's full life story.