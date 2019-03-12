Home

Germain L. (nee Suk), Molina, Contreras, 74, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday March 9, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. She was born December 18, 1944 in Chicago, daughter of Frank and Shirley (Witte) Suk. She was employed as an assembler at BRK Electronics for over 20 years. She enjoyed playing card games, especially any version of solitaire, but her biggest passion was Elvis; making trips to Graceland several times and collecting all kinds of Elvis items. She is survived by 2 sons, Robert (Lesa) Molina, Rodney (Jennifer) Molina, 2 daughters, Daleen Molina and Toni Molina, 2 brothers, Richard (Dottie) Suk, Rodney (Nancy) Suk and 1 Aunt, Gloria (the late Bill) Cosby. 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Frances (the late Andreas) Gomez, Sharon Lopez, Carolyn (the late Wayne) Schwebke, 1 brother, Frank (Laura) Suk Jr.,1 sister in law, Kathy Suk, 1 granddaughter, Hanah and 1 great granddaughter, Makayla. Family will be receiving guests Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral Services Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 12, 2019
