Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
551 Boulder Hill Pass
Oswego, IL
Gertrude C. Jasinek


1921 - 2019
Gertrude C. Jasinek Obituary
Gertrude C. Jasinek "Gert", 98, passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora. She was born February 11, 1921 in Thorp Wisconsin, daughter of Frank and Anna (Dziedziak) Arciszewski. She married Stanley in 1945 and moved to Chicago shortly thereafter. Gertrude was employed by Thompson Bakery on Irving Park Road in Chicago for over 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, baking and crocheting. Gertrude was also a Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and also enjoyed working with the Salvation Army and the Oswego Senior Center. She is survived by two sons, Larry and George (Mary); one daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Tollaksen; three grandchildren, Jill (Ryan) Watson, Jeff (Andrea) and Danny. Four great-grandchildren, Rachel, Jetta, Jayden, and Gracie. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Gertrude is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 22 years, Stanley; one grandson, Dustin; four sisters, Lillian, Josephine, Stella, and Julia; and three brothers, Leon, Adolf and Stanley. Memorial Mass will be held Friday November 8, 2019, at 11am at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego. In lieu of flower, donations to Hesed House 659 S. River Road, Aurora, 60506 appreciated. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 5, 2019
