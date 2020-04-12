Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-3022
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Ray Krause


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert "Gil" Krause, 75, of Plano, IL passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born October 25, 1944 in Elmhurst, IL, the son of Jerry and Philomine (Stibley) Krause. He married Shirley I. Torkelson on February 12, 1972 in Plano, IL. Gil was a proud member of the US Army Green Beret, serving from 1962 to 1965. He was also a member of the Sandwich Moose and the Cedardell Country Club. Gil was a proud Union Carpenter from 1965 and retired in 2000, he built many homes throughout the area. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, Gil loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Plano, IL; his son, Dean (Denise) Krause of Plano, IL; two grandchildren, Tyler (Maria) Krause of Henderson, NV and Mitchell (Hannah) Krause of Lemont, IL; one great granddaughter, Isabella and a great granddaughter on her way; his brother, Lynn (Kay) Krause of Fort Myer, FL; his three kitties, Tabitha, Pewe, and Mama Cat; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Loren, Gaylen, and Gary.

A Celebration of Gil's life will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -