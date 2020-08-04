Gladys A. Ode, age 96, of Oswego, IL died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Symphony at the Tillers in Oswego, IL. She was born June 9, 1924 in Edmonton, KY. She was a very active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Oswego, IL for over 71+ years and many organizations within the church including the United Methodist Women's Group. She was a member of the 19th Century Women's Club. She had been employed as a secretary for many years at Equipto in Aurora, IL and was a beautician working within her home for many years.
Gladys is survived by a daughter Glenda (Ervin) Tifrea of Aurora, IL, four grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons, a niece Peggy Corcovelas of Henderson, NV, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Ode, infant son Gregory Ode and sister Dee DeVore.
Private family funeral services were held. A memorial service will be announced later, after the COVID-19 restrictions are alleviated. Burial will take place at the Oswego Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice
. For additional information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com