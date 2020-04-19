|
|
Gladys Harter, age 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora. Gladys was born on December 8, 1921 in Kendall County to Severt and Gertrude Severtson.
Gladys is predeceased by her husband, John Raymond, her son John Harter, four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Robert) Zawacke of Morristown, NJ, and her son, Dennis (Diane) Harter, of Keller, TX, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren in addition to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and their families.
Donations in Gladys' memory may be made to the Elburn Lions Club, 500 S. Filmore Street, Elburn, IL 60119 (www.elburnlions.com) and the Kaneville United Methodist Church, 46W 764 Main Street Road, Elburn, IL 60119.
A celebration of Gladys' life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled with care by Conley Funeral Home in Elburn, IL, 630-365-6414.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 19, 2020