Gladys P. Sullivan
Gladys Pauline Sullivan

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Gladys Pauline Sullivan (Stolp), passed away peacefully the evening of September 5, 2020 in her home in Montgomery, Illinois. Her 90 years were filled with service to her family, friends, and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Customers of the Oswego Family Restaurant will remember her wonderful desserts and the many years she worked as a hostess.

She was born March 8, 1930 to John Augusta Stolp and Dorothea Anna Karolina Hardtkopf. At seventeen, she married Thomas John (Jack) Sullivan, who preceded her in death. They are now joyously reunited in heaven!

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor Carlson and Shirley Knopp. She is survived by her brother, James Stolp of Georgia, and her children: Cathy Mellor (Rick), Marge Schiltz, Dotty Hegland, Tim Sullivan (Sally), Gerry Sullivan (Beth), Patty Lang, David Sullivan (Julie), and Jacque Blom. She also raised two grandsons, Quentin Lang, and Tad Lang. She has over 70 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who love her and will miss her. She loved her many nieces and nephews. Special thanks goes to her niece, Judy Sollinger, for all she has done for Gladys over the years.

Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A private funeral service will be held on Friday and burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL. Due to current restrictions, please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering. Thank you in advance for your patience as only a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time.

For directions and live streaming visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
Prayers for the entire Sullivan family. Dotty and I hung around together during grade school and Mrs Sullivan was a sweetheart. She always had room for one more to show her love.
God has called home a beautiful lady inside and out.
Cherie (Brewick) Ensminger
Friend
September 8, 2020
Gladys, Jack and their big family have been our next door neighbors forever! I have fond memories of Gladys who was always so generous with her time, care and love. She would tell the story of me taking my first steps at her house as she babysat. Whenever she made caramel corn she would use the neighborhood “intercom” (shouting from her back door) to let me know. Probably the fastest I ever ran to their house! She and Jack are the epitome of kind, selfless souls. Thanks for everything Gladys, you are truly my family’s second Mom and you will be missed. And love to your family.
Daryl Siverly
Friend
