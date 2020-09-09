Gladys, Jack and their big family have been our next door neighbors forever! I have fond memories of Gladys who was always so generous with her time, care and love. She would tell the story of me taking my first steps at her house as she babysat. Whenever she made caramel corn she would use the neighborhood “intercom” (shouting from her back door) to let me know. Probably the fastest I ever ran to their house! She and Jack are the epitome of kind, selfless souls. Thanks for everything Gladys, you are truly my family’s second Mom and you will be missed. And love to your family.

Daryl Siverly

Friend