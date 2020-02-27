|
|
Glen Raymond Renner, 84, passed away on 21 February 2020 surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
Glen was a veteran, worked for the Burlington Railroad and retired from school Dist. 131 where he filled the halls of the schools with his melodic whistling. Most widely known for his keen sense of humor and wit, Glen could make a whole room roar in laughter with little to no effort and teach a life lesson in the same breath.
Glen was a selfless caretaker to Gail, his wife of 54 years, whom he couldn't live without. In his roles as father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Glen was a tough but fair mentor and confidant. He was never shy about sharing how proud he was of all of his grandchildren, adopted their friends as his own, and never took credit for the indelible mark he left.
Glen was an extremely hard, honest worker until his final days, dedicating much of the last decades of his life to projects that he found great joy in sharing with his family and friends. Glen was a most generous, loyal friend, and neighbor.
Glen is survived by his loving wife Gail, brother Gale, three children Richard, Raymond and Glenda and her husband Anthony, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him immensely and will miss him dearly.
In death he is reunited with his beloved son, Robert "Bud" Renner.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethany of Fox Valley United Methodist Church in July, 2020.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2020