1/1
Glendora D. Dumass
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glendora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glendora D. Dumas, 88, loving wife and mother died peacefully at home on Sunday November 22, 2020. Glendora was born on November 12, 1932 in St. Louis, Mo., but lived in Aurora, Il all of her married life. Glendora was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for 38 years, and spent her life teaching her family as well as others about the bible.

Glendora was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Lee Woolford; Brothers, Lee (Jr.) Woolford, Beryl Woolford, Billy Woolford, and Valmore Woolford; sister Edith Walker as well as her great grandson, Cameron Glenn.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene Dumas; daughter, Gwendolyn (Robert) Walker; her son Sidney (Yolanda) Dumas; grandchildren, Chevon (Joseph) Bostic, Mikaela Bobo, Olivia Dumas, Jackson Dumas; great Grandchildren, Ambrece Walker, Joseph (little Joe) Bostic, Julian Lewis, Zoey and Bryson Bostic; great great grandchildren, Kinsley and Carmen Walker; sisters, Elizabeth Harris and Rosalyn Mills; brothers in law, Andrew (Louise) Dumas, Henry (Delores) Dumas; sisters in law, Mary Dumas, Gloria Dumas, Sarah (Gerry) Jenkins, and Betty Dumas and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am which will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Illinois. The livestream link for the funeral service is https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/13981833, which will be begin at 11 am. Flowers can also be sent to Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer Place Aurora, Illinois 60506. Interment will follow at Spring Lake Cemetery. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at ww.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved