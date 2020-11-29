Glendora D. Dumas, 88, loving wife and mother died peacefully at home on Sunday November 22, 2020. Glendora was born on November 12, 1932 in St. Louis, Mo., but lived in Aurora, Il all of her married life. Glendora was a devoted Jehovah's Witness for 38 years, and spent her life teaching her family as well as others about the bible.
Glendora was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Lee Woolford; Brothers, Lee (Jr.) Woolford, Beryl Woolford, Billy Woolford, and Valmore Woolford; sister Edith Walker as well as her great grandson, Cameron Glenn.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene Dumas; daughter, Gwendolyn (Robert) Walker; her son Sidney (Yolanda) Dumas; grandchildren, Chevon (Joseph) Bostic, Mikaela Bobo, Olivia Dumas, Jackson Dumas; great Grandchildren, Ambrece Walker, Joseph (little Joe) Bostic, Julian Lewis, Zoey and Bryson Bostic; great great grandchildren, Kinsley and Carmen Walker; sisters, Elizabeth Harris and Rosalyn Mills; brothers in law, Andrew (Louise) Dumas, Henry (Delores) Dumas; sisters in law, Mary Dumas, Gloria Dumas, Sarah (Gerry) Jenkins, and Betty Dumas and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and friends.
A visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am which will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Illinois. The livestream link for the funeral service is https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/13981833
, which will be begin at 11 am. Flowers can also be sent to Healy Chapel 332 W. Downer Place Aurora, Illinois 60506. Interment will follow at Spring Lake Cemetery. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at ww.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.