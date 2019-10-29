|
Glenn J Schomer was born on 10/14/1936 to Nicholas and Lillian (Garbe) Schomer. Glenn grew up in Oswego attending Oswego High School until proudly joining the United States Marines where he served for 12 years. He was happily married to the beautiful late Bettie (Scroggins) Schomer and they are survived by three wonderful sons Mike (Molly), Tim (Stacy) and Pete (Tracy). During Glenn's years of employment he worked for Hobart Scale Co., became an auctioneer (1970), he also founded and owned The Peddler's Cart later renaming it to Schomer's Trading Post in Aurora. After Bettie's passing Glenn went on to retire from Schomer's Trading Post and moved to Lancaster Wisconsin opening a breathtaking campgrounds called The Klondyke Secluded Acres. Many years were enjoyed by friends and family hunting, fishing, camping and spending the Sunday after Thanksgiving giving thanks to all he and his family loved. Glenn is survived by his three sons Mike, Tim and Pete along with several grandchildren (Nick, Jessi, Cody, Kyle, Taylor, Evan, Sophie) along with six great grandchildren. Glenn is proceeded in death by Nicholas Schomer (Father), Lillian Schomer (Mother), Bettie Schomer (Wife), Donald Schomer (Brother), Jean Frieders (Sister) and Angie Frieders (Niece). Services were held privately along the backdrop of fall leaves at his beautiful property in Wisconsin.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 29, 2019