|
|
Cameron Glenn Lewis Walker, passed away April 1, 2020. He was born May 2, 2000 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved son of Chevon & Joseph Bostic and David Lewis. Irreplaceable brother to Ambrece, Joseph, Julian, Zoey, and Bryson. Loving grandson of Robert and Gwendolyn Walker, David and Creasie Lewis, and LaToya and Nash Mitchell. Great grandson of Eugene and Glendora Dumas and David Lewis Sr. Nephew of Angelica Lewis and Talisha Schaffer. Adoring father to Kinsley Amira Walker.
Preceded in death by his great great grandmother, Mattie Lewis; great grandmothers, Gloria Walker and Consola Lewis and great grandfather, Robert Walker Sr.
Private services were held at The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL with a burial at Spring Lake Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 9, 2020