Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Glenn O. Gabel


1947 - 2019
Glenn O. Gabel Obituary
Glenn O. Gabel, age 72, of Sandwich, IL, formerly of Yorkville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. He was born on May 2, 1947 in Aurora, IL, the son of Clyde A. and Vivian (Garland) Gabel.

Mr. Gabel was employed for many years in the construction industry. He formerly enjoyed flower gardening and landscaping at his home as well as collecting antiques. Glenn was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Glenn was the proud and loving father of Christopher (Gina) Gabel of Bloomingdale, IL, Karrie (Martin) Rudd of Sandwich, IL and Jamie Gabel of Yorkville, IL; devoted grandfather of Nicholas Rudd, Alexander Rudd and Elizabeth Gabel; cherished brother of Janis (Michael) Mann of FL, Garry Gabel of Oswego, IL and Jessica (Robert) Frieders of Yorkville, IL; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gregg Gabel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.

Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until the Hour of Service on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory,

www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019
