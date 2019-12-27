|
|
Glenn W. Wensch, 72, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Michealsen Healthcare in Batavia, IL. He was born on April 4, 1947 in Chicago, IL the son of the late William and Jessie (Rodriguez) Wensch.
Glenn was a huge Elvis fan and collected many items of memorabilia. He cherished the time spent with his dog, Hailey.
Survivors include his sister, Janet Backus; nieces, Laura (Jay) Pender and Margaret (Jim) Granholm; nephew, William (significant other Melissa) Backus; 8 great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the Mass hour of 11 A.M. at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL. Private interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL at a later date.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL.
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 27, 2019