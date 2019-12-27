Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
8S055 Dugan Rd.
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
8S055 Dugan Rd.
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Private
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Wensch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn W. Wensch


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn W. Wensch Obituary
Glenn W. Wensch, 72, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Michealsen Healthcare in Batavia, IL. He was born on April 4, 1947 in Chicago, IL the son of the late William and Jessie (Rodriguez) Wensch.

Glenn was a huge Elvis fan and collected many items of memorabilia. He cherished the time spent with his dog, Hailey.

Survivors include his sister, Janet Backus; nieces, Laura (Jay) Pender and Margaret (Jim) Granholm; nephew, William (significant other Melissa) Backus; 8 great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the Mass hour of 11 A.M. at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL. Private interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL at a later date.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL.

For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -