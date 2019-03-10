Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
620 S. 5th St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
620 S. 5th St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
278 Ashland Av.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Gloria A. Stephenson

Gloria A. Stephenson Obituary
Gloria Ann Stephenson passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born on May 10, 1937 in Aurora.Gloria is survived by her sister, Judy Moss (Bob); a niece, Colleen Lawrence (the late Brent), nephews Daniel Moss (Steven Betancourt), David Moss (Katherine Lynch); great nieces Katie and Natalie Lawrence; and cousins Maureen Flinn and Bob (Louanne) Buckley.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Charles Wesley and LaVerne (Buckley) Stephenson.Gloria faced many developmental and physical challenges throughout her life. Special thanks to the staff at Symphony of Orchard Valley (formerly Countryside Care Center) where Gloria resided for the past 18 years and to Seasons Hospice for the care and support provided over the past few months.A visitation for Gloria will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 620 5th St., Aurora, IL 60505. Her funeral Mass will take place immediately following the visitation at 11 AM. For more information call The Healy Chapel at 630-897-9291 or visit HealyChapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 10, 2019
