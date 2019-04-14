Gloria Jean Brown, age 78, passed away on April 11, 2019 at Season's Hospice in Naperville, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born and raised in Plainfield before moving to Naperville, where she lived from 1959-1984. She lived in Montgomery for the last 35 years. Gloria was a hard-working woman who was able to live life on her own terms. She worked at a number of jobs in the Naperville area, retiring from the post office in 1997 after 30 years of service. She spent her retirement years caring for her father, helping to raise her grandchildren and volunteering for Rover Rescue in Aurora. These special years were also highlighted by the friendships she enjoyed with her Boulder Hill neighbors, including her best friend Joyce Conklin. Gloria is survived by her son David (Katie Conroy) Dick and daughter Anita (Barry) Brackett, along with grandchildren Valerie Conroy, Brian Brackett and Alison Brackett. She is also survived by her siblings Edward (June) Brown, Dorothy Brown and Marilyn Brown, niece Kris (David) LoGalbo, nephew Jeff (Lisa) Brown and nephew Earl (Pam) Pedersen and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Arvenia (nee Springer) Brown and her grandson Ryan Conroy.Donations in Gloria's name can be made to Rover Rescue or the . Services are private. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary