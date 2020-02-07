|
Gloria Johnson, 74, of Sandwich, IL, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hillside Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yorkville, IL. She was born March 24, 1945 in Pontiac, IL, the daughter of Robert and Harriet (Verdun) Fitzpatrick. She married Donald Johnson on November 4, 1962 in Pontiac, IL. Gloria was a member of the Sandwich Moose. She was an avid NASCAR fan and loved reading great books. Gloria enjoyed traveling the country with her husband in their 5th wheel. Most of all, Gloria loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Bob) Heher of Bristol, IL; her granddaughter, Brittiny Prrigo of WA; her sister, Shirley (Ken) McCrady of Aurora, IL; numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet (Gerald) Weber and Robert (Dorothy) Fitzpatrick, her husband, Donald Johnson, her son, Roger Johnson, and her grandson, Justin Johnson.
Funeral Service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich, with Pastor Sandy Smith officiating. Private burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Sandwich, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home at 606 E. Arnold Rd. in Sandwich, IL 60548 815-786-2165
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020