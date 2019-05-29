Gordon C. "Gordy" Pike died peacefully in his home on Monday, May 27 surrounded by his family. Gordy was born on September 18, 1932 in Metcalfe County, Kentucky. Raised on a farm, he joined the US Navy in November 1951 and served 4 years during the Korean conflict receiving an honorable discharge in September 1955. He moved to Earlville, Illinois where he met Dona Lee Engel. She had him at "hello" and they were married in September 1956. They raised five children together. She preceded him in death after 39 years of marriage. Gordy worked in manufacturing in Aurora at Barber-Greene company until it closed in the mid-80's and then Richards -Wilcox before his retirement. He worked at Bliss Creek golf course (Prestbury GC before it) for the last 25 years. It was here he found his true calling. He could be found in the pro-shop making tee-times, taking greens fees, running outings, and chatting with anyone that would walk through the door for the next 25 years. When he wasn't working in the pro-shop he was golfing and was an avid golfer for over 60 years. He made his only hole-in-one at age 83 on a day where he would shoot his age. He played fast, played well, and never took a practice swing. He was a lifetime member of the Aurora Moose Lodge receiving the Pilgrim Degree of Merit the highest honor of the fraternal lodge in 1985 for his dedication to their humanitarian causes. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and was still socially active at the Aurora Phoenix club. Survivors include four sons, Edward (Jackie), Jeffrey, Curtis (Teresa) of Aurora, Il, Gregory (Laurie), of Sandwich, Il, and a daughter Brenda Szekely (Zeke) of Aurora; seven granddaughters, 4 grandsons; seven great-grandsons, 2 great granddaughters; sister Lavine Kirby of Metropolis, Il.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Onie (Caffey) Pike, his brother Dillard Pike, sister Ella Laws, daughter-in-law Phyllis Pike, and grandson Dillon Pike. Visitation 4:00 pm Friday, May 31, 20019 until 8:00pm at The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Place Aurora, Il. Funeral 11:00 am Saturday June 1, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 West Downer Place Aurora, Il followed by interment with military honors at River Hills Memorial Park, BataviaMemorials in his memory can be made to Divine Hospice, 234 Garden St, Yorkville, IlFor further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 29, 2019