Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Giles


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Giles Obituary
Gordon L. Giles, age 55, formerly of Aurora passed away on Tuesday He was born in Elmhurst on January 7, 1964 and was the son of the late Gordon L., Sr. & Carol A. Giles. He is survived by his wife of 23 years; Nikki and their son; Jacob. His siblings; Debbie (Bob Lukach) Rahn, Wally, Lisa and Kathi Giles. Other survivors include his in-laws; Mike & Maggie Mahnke and Steve ( Kama) Davis as well as his nieces, nephews and countless good and faithful friends and his dog Dixie. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday from 1PM until time of service at 4PM. At Gordon's request, he will then be cremated and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name in care of his family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now