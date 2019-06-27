Gordon L. Giles, age 55, formerly of Aurora passed away on Tuesday He was born in Elmhurst on January 7, 1964 and was the son of the late Gordon L., Sr. & Carol A. Giles. He is survived by his wife of 23 years; Nikki and their son; Jacob. His siblings; Debbie (Bob Lukach) Rahn, Wally, Lisa and Kathi Giles. Other survivors include his in-laws; Mike & Maggie Mahnke and Steve ( Kama) Davis as well as his nieces, nephews and countless good and faithful friends and his dog Dixie. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Saturday from 1PM until time of service at 4PM. At Gordon's request, he will then be cremated and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name in care of his family. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary