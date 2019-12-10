|
Grace Charlotte Rolison, 90, of Aurora passed away on December 9, 2019 at Symphony of Orchard Valley in Aurora, IL. She was born on May 13, 1929 in Ottumwa, IA the daughter of Charles and Grace (Kitto) Kapp. Grace was a longtime parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in North Aurora. She enjoyed golfing, reading and trips to Las Vegas with her husband. She especially loved time spent with family, and her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
She is survived by her children; David (Sue) Rolison, Susan (Doug Riha) Rolison, Michael (Karen) Rolison and Patrick (Donna) Rolison; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard of 60 years and all her siblings. Family will be receiving guests on Friday; December 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Symphony of Orchard Valley for the love and care that was shown to her through the years.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 10, 2019